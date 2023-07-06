Agbonlahor says Palace could sign Brazilian free agent as Zaha replacement

As each day passes without any definitive answer from Wilfried Zaha as to whether he wants to stay at Crystal Palace after his last contract ran out, one has to expect that the player is still considering his options at this stage.

Clearly, with pre-season training for the Eagles right around the corner, the sooner he makes up his mind, the better for all concerned.

Palace chairman, Steve Parish, is believed to have offered Zaha a contract that would make him the best paid player in the club’s history but even that may not be enough to tempt him to stay.

To that end, talkSPORT pundit, Gabby Agbonlahor, has had his say on who he thinks would be an able replacement.

“The way he played last season, he was sharp still,” he said about former Fulham, Arsenal and Chelsea star, Willian, on talkSPORT, h/t HITC.

“He didn’t look 34 years old. Every game he played, I thought he had a big impact.

“If I am a London club, I am going in for him because he’s come out and said that his family is happy in London. He loves it in England.”

Though Willian is the wrong side of 30, the Brazilian hasn’t lost any of the skills that has made him one of the best attacking midfielders of his generation. Moreover, his work rate could shame players half his age.

Available on a free transfer only makes his hire all the more appealing, and Palace will surely make quite the cost saving if they bring Willian on board at Zaha’s expense.

If the latter does want to stay then it’s time for him to put his hand up and call it. Any more prevaricating and it could be too late to continue this particular south London love story.