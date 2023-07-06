Arsenal begin talks to sign 22-year-old with 9 goals and 11 assists last season

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to journalist Stefan Bienkowski, Arsenal have now opened talks with the German club regarding a move for the 22-year-old right-back.

Apparently, talks are at an early stage and the player is likely to cost in excess of €50 million.

I’m told discussions between Arsenal and Leverkusen for Jeremie Frimpong are at a very early stage. Nothing concrete yet. The Bundesliga club would not let him go for less than €50m and will likely expect more. — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) July 5, 2023

It is no secret that Arsenal need to sign a quality right-back and Frimpong would be a superb acquisition. The 22-year-old is quite impressive going forward and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack.

The Dutchman is versatile enough to operate as the right-back as well as a wing-back. He could be a long-term asset for Mikel Arteta if Arsenal manage to get the deal done.

The talented young defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well and it remains to be seen whether he ends up at Arsenal.

Frimpong contributed to 9 goals and 11 assists across all competitions last season, and he would certainly be an upgrade on Ben White going forward.

The central defender has been used as a full-back this past season and the signing of Frimpong would allow him to operate in his natural position next season.

Arsenal have done quite well in the transfer market so far and they have already wrapped up moves for Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Signing a quality full-back would top up an excellent window for the Gunners.

They will be hoping to win the Premier League title next season and these signings will certainly help bridge the gap with Manchester City.