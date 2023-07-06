Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names Arsenal trio who could now leave following transfer spending spree

Arsenal could now focus on player sales following their big transfer spending on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Gunners are having a brilliant summer so far, with Romano confirming that it’s now ‘here we go’ for Rice and Timber after the earlier confirmation of Havertz’s arrival from Chelsea, and it now seems the club will turn their attention to offloading unwanted players.

According to Romano, one of those will be Nicolas Pepe, who is returning from loan at Nice, while Granit Xhaka’s move to Bayer Leverkusen could also finally get the green light.

Thomas Partey is another player whose future is in some doubt, and if he does end up leaving then Romano says we could see another midfield player heading to the Emirates Stadium.

“It’s here we go for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to Arsenal, and I expect now will be the time for Arsenal to focus on selling players,” Romano said.

“They’ve done great work with Timber, Rice and Havertz, but now the focus will be on finding a solution for some players who are not crucial in the project, especially Nicolas Pepe. They also have to approve Granit Xhaka’s move to Bayer Leverkusen soon, with an agreement in place since May and just awaiting the green light.

“Let’s see also what happens with Thomas Partey; in case he leaves, another new midfielder could join. My guest columnist Neil Jones has a little more on Romeo Lavia and the battle between Arsenal and Liverpool here.”

Both Partey and Xhaka were hugely important performers for Mikel Arteta’s side last season, but fans will surely have confidence in this major rebuilding job going on at the Emirates this summer.