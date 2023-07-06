“Big day for Arsenal” – Fabrizio Romano confirms “today is the day” for major Gunners deal

Arsenal FC
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a major piece of Arsenal news today as it seems William Saliba has finally put pen to paper on his new four-year contract.

The French centre-back was a hugely important part of Mikel Arteta’s side last season, and it was clear just how much they missed him when he suffered an injury for a key run of games late on in the campaign.

It remains to be seen if Saliba will have the same impact again next season, but it’s clear he’s a huge prospect with a big future and Arsenal fans will be delighted to have tied him down for the long run.

See below as Romano confirmed this hugely significant deal on his official Twitter account…

Saliba could surely have had his pick of almost any top club in Europe after his superb form last season, so it’s undoubtedly vital for AFC to have kept hold of him.

This follows Romano also providing details on the boost of Reiss Nelson’s new contract in his CaughtOffside column earlier today.

