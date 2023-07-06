“Big day for Arsenal” – Fabrizio Romano confirms “today is the day” for major Gunners deal

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a major piece of Arsenal news today as it seems William Saliba has finally put pen to paper on his new four-year contract.

The French centre-back was a hugely important part of Mikel Arteta’s side last season, and it was clear just how much they missed him when he suffered an injury for a key run of games late on in the campaign.

It remains to be seen if Saliba will have the same impact again next season, but it’s clear he’s a huge prospect with a big future and Arsenal fans will be delighted to have tied him down for the long run.

See below as Romano confirmed this hugely significant deal on his official Twitter account…

? EXCL: big day for Arsenal as William Saliba signs his new long term contract valid until June 2027. It’s finally done and sealed. Saliba accepted the proposal in June — documents are finally signed, today is the day. It will also include an option until 2028. ????? #AFC pic.twitter.com/GTxUO3OUl2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

Saliba could surely have had his pick of almost any top club in Europe after his superb form last season, so it’s undoubtedly vital for AFC to have kept hold of him.

This follows Romano also providing details on the boost of Reiss Nelson’s new contract in his CaughtOffside column earlier today.