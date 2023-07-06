Aston Villa have registered their interest in signing the Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

The 19-year-old was quite impressive in the Premier League with Leeds last season, scoring twice and picking up four assists in just 14 league starts.

The Italian winger is rated highly around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Aston Villa.

A report from Football Insider claims that the West Midlands club will face competition from Everton.

Unai Emery needs to improve his attacking options this summer, especially with Aston Villa competing in Europe next year.

They were overly dependent on Ollie Watkins last season and the 27-year-old striker clearly needs more support from his teammates.

Gnonto has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League winger and Unai Emery could help the youngster fulfil his potential.

The 19-year-old will be attracted to the idea of moving back to the Premier League this summer and Aston Villa would be an exciting step up for him. The West Midlands club have shown tremendous improvement under their new manager and they will be playing European football next season.

Regular football at Villa Park could help the 19-year-old continue his development under a top-class coach.

Gnonto will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the Aston Villa attack. He will help create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates.

The 19-year-old would be a solid, long-term acquisition for Aston Villa if they managed to agree on a deal with Leeds.

The Whites paid £4 million for the Italian and they will look to make a significant profit on him if they are forced to sell their prized asset this summer.