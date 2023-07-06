Chelsea closing in on the capture of defensive prodigy

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on the signing of Ishe Samuels-Smith from Everton.

A report from the Athletic claims that the 17-year-old defender has already agreed to a three-year contract with the London club and Chelsea are now set to pay a fee of around £4 million for the Everton defender.

The 17-year-old is highly rated in England and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the near future.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in top-class talents since the change of ownership and they are determined to add to the pool of young talent at the club.

The talented young teenager has been a key player for the Everton youth sides and he will look to make his mark with Chelsea now.

The young defender has represented England at the under-15, under-16 and under-17 levels, and he was also named in the UEFA team of the tournament during the under-17 European championships earlier this year.

Samuels-Smith is a prodigious young talent and Chelsea will feel that he could develop into a first-team player for them in the coming seasons.

The Blues have one of the best academy setups in the country and they have nurtured numerous young talents over the years.

The 17-year-old will be hoping to fulfil his potential at Stamford Bridge and cement himself as a first-team player in the coming years. The £4 million outlay could look like a bargain and if the youngster manages to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.