Chelsea are keen on signing the Roma striker Paulo Dybala this summer.

According to journalist Matteo de Santis, the 29-year-old Argentine international forward could be available for a fee of around just £12 million because of a clause in his contract, but Chelsea will have to activate the clause before the end of the month.

Dybala has been in outstanding form for the Italian club this past season, scoring 18 goals and picking up eight assists across all competitions.

There is no doubt that Chelsea could use someone like him in the final third.

The Blues have struggled to score goals consistently over the past year and they need to bring in a reliable striker.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku could be sold before the end of the transfer window and someone like Dybala would be the perfect option for Mauricio Pochettino.

? EXCLUSIVE ? ? Chelsea and Brighton are in talks over Moises Caicedo ? Mauricio Pochettino to decide on Andrey Santos ? Talks scheduled for another Brazilian wonderkid signing Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) July 6, 2023

The opportunity to play for the London club could be an attractive option for the player as well. He has proven himself in Italian football over the years and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be exciting for him.

The 29-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an instant impact in English football.

Meanwhile, Dybala is more than just a goal scorer and he will add creativity in the final third as well. He could form a quality partnership with Christopher Nkunku in the attack next season.

The reported asking price seems like a bargain for a player of his quality and Chelsea certainly have the finances to get the deal across the line.