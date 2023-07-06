Chelsea in talks to sign highly-rated 21-goal ace from bitter rivals

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 22-year-old striker is looking to join the club where he will get ample first-team action and his representatives have reportedly held talks with rivals Chelsea regarding a potential transfer.

A report from Football Transfers claims that the player’s agents have sounded out Chelsea regarding a summer move.

The striker was on loan at Stade Reims last season and he scored 21 goals across all competitions.

The Blues could certainly use a quality striker and Balogun would be a superb addition. He has proven himself in Ligue 1 and he has the ability to do well in the Premier League as well.

Chelsea struggled to score goals last season and they need to bring in quality attacking reinforcements.

The arrival of Christopher Nkunku will certainly help them in the final third but the French International alone will not be enough.

Chelsea will be hoping to compete for trophies next season and they need to add more depth and quality to their attack.

Balogun could share the goal-scoring burden with Nkunku and he would be a useful option for the Blues if they can sign in for a reasonable price.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to sell the talented young forward to a bitter rival.

They have recently signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea and it will be interesting to see if Balogun goes the other way now.