Exclusive: Chelsea schedule new meeting for wonderkid, player has said yes to transfer – Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have scheduled a new round of talks over the potential transfer of Flamengo wonderkid Matheus Franca, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Brazilian youngster has impressed in his time with Flamengo, and it now seems Chelsea are seeking to make progress on this deal, with Romano suggesting this could be one to watch in the week ahead.

Franca fits the bill for Chelsea as they continue to recruit some of the top young talents in world football, with new Blues owner Todd Boehly making that a priority since he purchased the club from Roman Abramovich last year.

Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke have been among the big prospects to move to Stamford Bridge, and it now seems that CFC fans can expect the west Londoners to keep working on Franca as their next addition.

“I would also keep an eye on Matheus Franca. Chelsea will insist again for this talent from Flamengo, they have scheduled new meeting this week to advance between clubs,” Romano said.

“The player has already said yes to Chelsea, so the clubs just need to find an agreement. It’s another big one for the future of the club.”

Chelsea fans will be pleased to see that Franca seems ready to join, so it now just requires the two clubs to discuss a fee for the deal to go through.