Daniel Farke invites unseen young Leeds player to his first training session

Getting Leeds straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking will be a tall order for Daniel Farke, but the German does have significant Championship experience and will surely leave no stone unturned in his desire to see the all whites back in the promised land.

He has just over a week on the training pitch within which to get to know his first-team staff and have some sort of idea as to the squad that he wants for the upcoming season.

Some players will be non-negotiable, he might take a look and decide a handful are not for him and try and raise funds by selling them in the current window, whilst he wouldn’t be doing his job correctly if he didn’t bring in a few of the highly-rated academy lads to train with the first team over the coming few days.

With so much talent at his disposal, taking the chance now to look at exactly who is available and, more importantly ready and able to pitch straight in, will clearly pay dividends later on.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Liverpool’s transfer U-turn on Ligue 1 star is probably justified, says French football expert Jesse Marsch signing still hasn’t accepted Leeds United’s invitation to return for pre-season Exclusive: French football expert makes intriguing Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid transfer prediction

One youngster that hasn’t been seen training with the first team before is Jeremiah Mullen, but according to MOT Leeds News, Farke had him out training in his first session in charge, indicating that everyone will be given a chance to show what they can do.

Arguably, the bond that the German can foster with his players now is what will have them onside throughout the upcoming season.