Exclusive: Juventus hoping to conclude deals for three midfielders with Premier League clubs

It’s going to be a busy summer for Serie A giants, Juventus, as they look to put last season firmly in the rear view mirror and rebuild, again, in the hope of success at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

There are likely to be a number of changes in the first-team squad, and sources with close knowledge of the current situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Italians are looking to offload three midfield stars.

Weston McKennie, who didn’t have the best time at Leeds United as they plummeted down the Premier League and were eventually relegated, is being courted by Aston Villa once more.

The American rebuffed the Villains approach in January and now his agent is back in touch with them to explore the opportunity of a summer signing.

Borussia Dortmund and Galatasaray are also in touch with McKennie’s entourage, though our sources say that Juve are hopeful of a move to an English side in order that they’re able to maximise the financial aspects of the deal.

Brighton and Hove Albion have shown a slight interest in the Brazilian, as have some teams in Spain, but there’s been little in the way of a concrete offer as yet, despite the player’s agent hawking him around to multiple Premier League outfits.

One transfer that is likely to happen is for Denis Zakaria to move to West Ham United. Sources note that a first bid of €18/€20m is expected and on a loan deal with option to buy.

Juve apparently prefer a permanent deal but are open to moving Zakaria on, so agreement on a deal shouldn’t be difficult to reach.