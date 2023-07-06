Tottenham Hotspur have made their move to sign Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League club have now submitted a verbal opening proposal for the 22-year-old defender.

It remains to be seen whether they decide to follow up on that with an official bid for the player.

Van de Ven has been quite impressive for the Bundesliga club and he could be a quality long-term acquisition for Tottenham.

The North London giants have been linked with a number of central defenders in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if they can improve their defensive options before the window closes.

Romano claims that agreeing on personal talks with the player will not be an issue and the two clubs will need to come to an agreement now.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be hard to turn down for any player and van de Ven will be excited to take the next step in his career. A move to Tottenham would be a major step up for him and he will look to prove his qualities at the highest level.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou needs to address the weaknesses in his squad before the new season begins and improving his defensive unit should be a top priority. Tottenham conceded 63 goals in the league last season and they cannot afford to do that if they want to get back into the Champions League.

The 22-year-old Bundesliga defender will certainly improve them at the back and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. If Tottenham sign him for a reasonable price this summer, the transfer could prove to be a bargain in the long run.