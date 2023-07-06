Harvey Elliott sends message to main Liverpool target

The powers of social media can often see a message spread like wildfire and ‘go viral,’ and that’s just what appears to have happened with Harvey Elliott’s comment to a potential Liverpool transfer target.

At present, Elliott is on England U21 duty, with the Three Lions preparing themselves for the final of the European Championship.

It was his comment to international colleague, Levi Colwill’s Instagram message that has, apparently, caused a storm.

‘One last push! Onto the final,’ the Chelsea star had written. Hidden amongst the replies, though not well enough it would seem, is Elliott’s ‘Let’s have a chat’ as detailed by Rousing The Kop.

It’s unlikely that the Blues would accede to allowing Colwill to leave, and even if they were, surely Brighton and Hove Albion, where Colwill spent last season on loan, would be the favourites for his signature.

Of course, Elliott’s message could’ve meant anything at all, and readers of it will interpret it as they see fit.

More Stories / Latest News Journalist shares exciting Newcastle transfer news after Tonali signing Reliable journo says West Ham are on the verge of completing first summer signing Leeds United want £40m to sell their player this summer

If it was meant as many believe, you can’t blame the youngster for his cheekiness.

Colwill would be an outstanding addition to Liverpool or any other Premier League club, and if he doesn’t get the apparent reassurances he requires over his place in the Chelsea starting XI, then a move could well be on the cards later in the window.

For now, he remains a Blue and his concentration is fully on bringing home the European Championship for his country.