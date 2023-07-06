Jesse Marsch signing still hasn’t accepted Leeds United’s invitation to return for pre-season

With Leeds already having gone back to pre-season training and Daniel Farke in place as the new first-team manager, it’s all systems go again at Elland Road.

The all whites need to hit the ground running at the start of the 2023/24 campaign and build up a head of steam as they look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Farke has form in that regard of course, having got Norwich City promoted twice from the Championship, and time will tell if he makes it a unique hat-trick come the end of the season.

As he gets to know his players and they learn to understand his methods, so the standards of performance and results should follow.

One player is still to accept the invitation to return to training, however.

Joel Robles, a goalkeeper brought to the club by Jesse Marsch, had been released, however, it’s believed the door to a new contract hasn’t been closed given the change of circumstances at the top.

Leeds Live note that without Robles in situ, and Illan Meslier not due back for another few days, 20-year-old Dani van den Heuvel is the most senior custodian available in training for Farke – hardly the most ideal start for the German.

Such issues need to be quickly ironed out in order to give the new manager the best possible preparation for the upcoming pre-season games and the start of the Championship season proper.