Journalist shares exciting Newcastle transfer news after Tonali signing

Just two short years ago, Newcastle United were floundering under the management of Steve Bruce and the ownership of Mike Ashley, but everything changed once the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over and employed Eddie Howe as first-team manager.

There’s barely been a misstep since, with the possible exception of not getting over the line in the Carabao Cup final.

Indeed, in a relatively short space of time, the Magpies have gone from also-rans to an emerging outfit to one of the teams to beat in the Premier League.

Excellent recruitment and a clearly defined playing style have really put Newcastle back on the map, and finishing in the Champions League places last season was no fluke.

Where players were, perhaps, reticent to join the club a year ago, now they’re queueing up to come to St. James’ Park, and the recent hire of Sandro Tonali proves that the club are really going places.

That in itself presents a problem, however, albeit one that’s a bit of a reverse compliment.

“When Newcastle come calling, there is a tax being paid on this, and they’re very reluctant to pay this Newcastle-tax as it is,” journalist, Graeme Bailey, said on the Talking Transfers podcast.

“They would argue with Tonali they didn’t pay it to Milan, and for £50m, they probably didn’t pay it, £50-60m.

“Newcastle are going to be busy, but I think they’ll be going right to the end of the window to try and negotiate the best deals because they don’t want to be ripped off on any deals.”

It’s not the worst worry to have in the world, though Newcastle do have to be careful that certain opponents don’t hike up the prices of their players once the Magpies interest is known.

Player power from this point will be an interesting factor too given that if they feel their current clubs are denying them a chance at moving to St. James’ Park, they could demand the switch, thus driving down their value in the process.