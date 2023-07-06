Leeds player tells closest friends he wants to leave the club

It’s sure to be a tumultuous time for Daniel Farke at Leeds United, as he not only gets to grips with his new surroundings but also the players that he will have at his disposal for the 2023/24 Championship season.

The German has it all to do to get the all whites back into the Premier League at the first attempt, however, with the right mentality from his squad and the appropriate backing in the transfer market from new owners, 49ers Enterprises, there’s no reason why it can’t be achieved.

Already back in first-team pre-season training, the players will have to work hard to convince their new manager that they’re worth a place in his starting XI when the whistle goes for the first match of the new season.

Some are bound to be disappointed, others will consider it a fantastic opportunity to get the recognition not afforded them by the likes of Messrs. Marsch, Gracia and Allardyce.

Farke will have his own ideas of course, but his new broom doesn’t have to sweep away everything from the old regimes.

If certain aspects worked for them, there’s no reason it won’t for the new man in charge too, and if he can implement them into his philosophy, it could be a win-win all round.

One player that may not be part of the new dawn at the club is Marc Roca.

According to Diario de Sevilla, the player has apparently told his closest friends that he wants to leave Elland Road, and it’s believed that Real Betis are waiting in the wings for him.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder left Spanish football in 2020 when he signed for Bayern Munich from Espanyol, before heading to Leeds.

It appears that a loan move back home clearly appeals too, given that TeamTalk editor, James Marshment, has tweeted that the player will be taking a drop in wages to seal the switch.