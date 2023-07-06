Newcastle United have reportedly held surprise talks over the potential transfer of veteran Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci.

The 36-year-old’s future is in some doubt this summer, with Juve seemingly open to letting him go if the deal is right, with initial discussions said to have taken place with Newcastle, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Newcastle have tended to prioritise younger players since their Saudi takeover, with the club’s owners funding moves for exciting talents such as Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak in previous transfer windows, and Sandro Tonali this summer.

Bonucci is a fine player who’s had a great career, but it’s hard to see how he’d fit in with that philosophy, so we’ll have to see if these transfer rumours amount to anything more serious.

Newcastle fans would surely give this legendary figure a warm welcome, but it’s probably also best if the club stick to the plan that has been put in place and which has worked well so far.

Eddie Howe guided the Magpies into the top four last season and there could be room for more experienced players, but Bonucci’s age surely makes him a bit of a risk as well.