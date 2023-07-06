Liverpool & City showing interest in Chelsea ace who’s already been subject of bids up to £40m

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of Chelsea defender Levi Colwill this summer.

That’s according to a report from the Evening Standard, who add that Colwill has already attracted bids from Brighton, where he spent last season on loan, of up to around £40million.

Colwill is an academy graduate and looks like he has a big future at Chelsea, though this piece of transfer news will surely concern Blues fans after a summer of so many player sales already.

Chelsea may have had to let backup players like Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy leave after receiving offers from Saudi Arabia, but they’ve also been dealt the blow of seeing big names like Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic join their rivals.

Liverpool would surely do well to land a top young talent like Colwill as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, while City might also feel they’d benefit from bringing in a top young player in that department.

Chelsea, however, will surely want to do all they can to keep hold of a prospect like Colwill and give him more of a first-team role this season now that he’s back from his hugely impressive loan spell at Brighton.