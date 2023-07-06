Manchester United aiming to bank £100m from selling three players

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell Harry Maguire, Fred and Anthony Elanga this summer and hope to bring in around £100million from those sales.

This would then be added to the £65m that’s already in Erik ten Hag’s budget for this summer, with Man Utd likely to then invest in a new striker, goalkeeper and centre-back, according to the Guardian.

The report suggests the Red Devils feel they could get around £30m each for Fred and Elanga, implying that they’d be ready to let Maguire go for around £40m, which would represent a major loss on what they paid to sign him from Leicester City a few years ago.

As reported by BBC Sport at the time, Maguire joined for what was then a world-record £80m fee from Leicester, but it’s fair to say the England international hasn’t lived up to expectations at Old Trafford.

Fred and Elanga also look unlikely to have much of a role to play for United in the near future, though it seems Ten Hag would be keen to keep Scott McTominay.

According to the Guardian, the Dutch tactician still values McTominay as an important squad player, though of course we’ll have to see if the player himself would be content with such a role or if he’d prefer to start regularly elsewhere.