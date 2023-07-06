Manchester United on red alert as ability to hijack stunning Barcelona deal emerges

As Barcelona’s financial woes apparently continue, Manchester United could be primed and ready to take full advantage.

The Catalans continue to struggle getting deals over the line despite no longer having to fork out salaries on Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the three biggest earners at the club last season.

Even when it appears that a deal has been agreed, there could be potential loopholes for others to take advantage of.

It’s a sorry state of affairs when one of Spain’s biggest and most historical outfits are forced to rob Peter to pay Paul, and supporters of the club must rue the day when they voted in former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

After virtually completing an agreement in principle with Athletico Paranaense’s highly-rated 18-year-old, Vitor Roque, it appears that some loose ends need tying up and, as Mundo Deportivo note, Barca have been given just 24 hours to sort them out.

It will be an incredible race against time for the Catalans, as the outlet also suggest that Man United, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain are waiting in the wings and ready to move for the player if they’re given the opportunity.

Having lost out to Real Madrid in the race for Arda Guler, the blaugranes can ill afford to see another generational talent pitch up at one of Barca’s European rivals.