Manchester United set to submit improved proposal for 27-year-old target

Manchester United are looking to sign Andre Onana despite failing with their opening offer for the player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they will submit a new verbal bid for the 27-year-old goalkeeper and conversations will continue with Inter Milan.

Apparently, an offer of around €45 million including add-ons was rejected by the Italian club earlier.

The Cameroon goalkeeper is keen on a move to Manchester United if the two clubs can come to an agreement.

The 27-year-old is expected to be the ideal replacement for David De Gea whose contract expired last month.

Onana has been a key player for Inter Milan and he helped them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League last season. It is no surprise that the Italian giants are demanding a premium for him.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can agree on a deal with the Italian outfit in the next few days.

Signing a top-class goalkeeper should be a top priority for Erik ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager has worked with Onana during their time together at Ajax, and the 27-year-old could be the ideal fit for his side.

Manchester United will proceed with new verbal bid for André Onana. Conversations will continue with Inter as opening bid worth €40m plus €5m add-ons has been rejected. ? #MUFC Onana's position is clear: prepared to accept Man United if the two clubs will agree on fee. pic.twitter.com/51g69p3Q7g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

Onana should be able to fit into Ten Hag’s philosophy with ease and make an immediate impact at Manchester United if the transfer goes through.

The Dutch manager prefers goalkeepers with impressive distribution skills and the 27-year-old is certainly an impressive passer from the deep.

The Cameroon goalkeeper is at the peak of his powers and he could sort out the Manchester United goalkeeping position for the foreseeable future.