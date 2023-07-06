“It became clear” – Mason Mount basically blames Chelsea for controversial transfer to rivals Man Utd

Manchester United’s new signing Mason Mount has basically blamed Chelsea for the fact that he ended up sealing a controversial transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

Many Blues fans will be angered by the fact that one of their homegrown talents has ended up leaving the club for a major rival, but it seems Mount insists he wasn’t actually in their plans anymore.

Speaking in the video clip below, Mount says it became clear a few months ago that he was no longer in Chelsea’s plans, and that he was then eager to move to Man Utd once he learned about their interest…

"It became clear that I wasn't in Chelsea's plans." ? Mason Mount at Carrington to talk through his move to Man Utd… ? pic.twitter.com/ZPDbDD0Vlu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 6, 2023

Pictures courtesy of MUTV

Mount looks an exciting signing for United, but it’ll certainly be interesting to see the reception he gets when he’s back playing at Stamford Bridge in the future.

Chelsea have endured a difficult summer in which other big names like Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic have left for rival Premier League clubs, with the duo joining Arsenal and Manchester City, respectively.