Newcastle United remain keen on signing the French midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The 22-year-old OGC Nice midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and clubs like Liverpool were keen on signing him.

According to Foot Mercato, the player is no longer a priority for Liverpool who have backed out of the transfer race.

The report further adds that Newcastle could now position themselves to make a move for the French midfielder. However, they will face competition from German champions Bayern Munich.

Thuram has been a key player for Nice this past season and he could prove to be a solid acquisition for Newcastle.

The Magpies need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and they have already pulled off a big-money move for Sandro Tonali.

The Italian international is expected to anchor the Newcastle midfield next season and provide cover to the central defenders.

The Magpies should look to bring in another central midfielder who can combine with Bruno Guimaraes and Thuram would be the ideal option.

The 22-year-old contributed to two goals and eight assists across all competitions last season and he has attributes to develop into a complete central midfielder.

Regular football in the Premier League could accelerate this development and help him fulfil his potential.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle follow up on their interest with a concrete offer in the coming weeks.

The Magpies will be competing in the Champions League next year and they need to have a quality squad at their disposal in order to do well across multiple competitions.