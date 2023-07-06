Newcastle leading the race to sign 13-goal star wanted by Aston Villa, Tottenham

Newcastle United are hoping to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City during the summer transfer window.

A report from the Guardian claims that clubs like Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the 25-year-old winger as well.

However, Newcastle are currently leading the race for the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with the Foxes.

Barnes was valued at £50 million just a year ago, but Leicester find themselves in the Championship and they might be under pressure to accept a reduced fee for his services.

Newcastle need to add more quality to their attack and Barnes will add goals and creativity to the side.

The 25-year-old is too good for the Championship and he will want to return to the top flight immediately. The opportunity to play for Newcastle will be an attractive option for the player.

Barnes scored 13 goals in the Premier League, last season and he could prove to be an upgrade on players like Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman can be a match-winner on his day, but his inconsistency remains a huge concern.

Newcastle will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next year and they need better players.

Meanwhile, the likes of Tottenham and Aston Villa could use attacking reinforcements as well and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for Barnes.

Unai Emery needs to add more creativity and cutting edge in the final third. Barnes could link up well with players like Ollie Watkins and improve Aston Villa in front of the goal.

On the other hand, players like Son Heung-min and Richarlison were quite underwhelming last season and Tottenham could use more competition for places and more options at their disposal.

Harvey Barnes would be a quality signing for all three clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.