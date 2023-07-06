Tottenham looking to pay just £4.2m for league title winner

Everyone loves a bargain don’t they, though Tottenham Hotspur will be taking the biscuit if they’re able to secure a former league title winner for just £4.2m.

The north Londoners, under new manager Ange Postecoglou, will be as determined as any of their Premier League opponents to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

To that end, the Australian might believe that he’ll have money to spend in the current transfer market, however, if one report is to be believed, it appears that the White Hart Lane outfit are still shopping in the bargain basement.

After spending last season on loan at the north Londoners, and with it felt that he’s surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet would likely jump at the chance to continue his footballing education at Spurs.

Hotspur Reports suggest that the club will strongly look at the player, but for a paltry €5m/£4.2m.

More Stories / Latest News Man United hit stumbling block in their chase for Andre Onana Manchester United on red alert as ability to hijack stunning Barcelona deal emerges Jamie Carragher sends savage put down Rio Ferdinand’s way as Twitter spat continues

At just 28 years of age, Lenglet has still got loads of playing time left in the tank, and it really would show up just how bad Barcelona’s financial situation was if they were willing to do business at that price.

The flip side of the equation of course is that it would be another set of wages off of the books, and at this point, Barca clearly need all of the help that they can get.