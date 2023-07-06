Video: Liverpool make unbelievable €200m offer for World Cup winner claim Spanish media

With the future of Paris Saint-Germain star, Kylian Mbappe, in the balance, Spanish media have sensationally claimed that Liverpool have made a €200m bid for his services.

It would appear that if the French World Cup winner doesn’t sign a new deal and insists on wanting to leave the club next summer for free, that the Ligue Un champions will seek to move him on this summer instead.

To that end, El Chiringuito, not normally the most reliable outlet it has to be said, have made the audacious claim.

Pictures from El Chiringuito

