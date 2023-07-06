Video: Schweinsteiger claims that Man City’s Pep Guardiola ruined German football

Former Man United and Bayern Munich star, Bastian Schweinsteiger, has suggested that Pep Guardiola’s arrival in the Bundesliga changed the face of German football as we knew it.

Ever since Guardiola first came into management at the elite level with Barcelona in 2008 he’s been a winner.

Indeed, it’s not unfair to suggest that he has completely changed the footballing landscape in the three leagues that he’s managed in so far: La Liga, Bundesliga and Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Liverpool make unbelievable €200m offer for World Cup winner claim Spanish media Video: Arsenal confirm Granit Xhaka departure Exclusive: Juventus hoping to conclude deals for three midfielders with Premier League clubs

However, Schweinsteiger told talkSPORT that German football more generally and also the national team lost their identity because Guardiola’s style of football forced everyone to think differently.

“There was a lot of change when Pep came!” “We lost our strengths over the last 7 years. We were more focussed on nice passing.”@BSchweinsteiger claims Guardiola’s time in Germany has damaged the national team. pic.twitter.com/FqaWmBqdDK — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 6, 2023

Pictures from talkSPORT