West Ham could have ace to play in pursuit of World Cup winner

This summer could be one of the most important in West Ham United’s recent history, and new sporting director, Tim Steidten, certainly has his work cut out to bring the big names to the London Stadium.

His task could be made a little easier thanks to the Hammers entry into next season’s Europa League, though if he wants David Moyes to have the best chance of getting to know any new signings over a sustained period before the season begins, he needs to get them in through the door over the coming few days.

Perhaps that’s something that can be achieved once the Declan Rice deal is fully signed off, which may be as early as Friday after he takes his medical at Arsenal.

One player that the Hammers are looking at according to La Roma 24 is Argentinian World Cup winner, Paulo Dybala.

The outlet note that the star has a €12m release clause in his Roma contract for teams outside of Italy, but it only remains in effect until the end of July.

With Man United, Tottenham and Chelsea also said to be interested, under normal circumstances the chance of the east Londoners acquiring the player would be slim.

However, they do have an ace up their sleeve in the form of Gianluca Scamacca.

More Stories / Latest News Man United hit stumbling block in their chase for Andre Onana Tottenham looking to pay just £4.2m for league title winner Manchester United on red alert as ability to hijack stunning Barcelona deal emerges

The Italian wants to return to his homeland and to Roma in particular, even if the Giallorossi are only able to offer a loan deal at best at present.

Whilst a loan may not be ideal, there’s every chance that West Ham could use Scamacca as leverage in any deal for Dybala, giving them an edge over their contemporaries on this occasion.