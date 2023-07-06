West Ham offered the chance to sign Liverpool hero in swap deal for 24-year-old

West Ham United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a former Liverpool Champions League winner during talks over another deal.

According to reports in Italy, Gianluca Scamacca is being eyed up by AC Milan, and they’d be willing to discuss the option of Divock Origi moving to the London Stadium as part of the deal.

Origi hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Milan so far despite previously being something of a cult hero at Liverpool, where he developed the knack for scoring some important goals in big games.

Scamacca, meanwhile, has failed to take his form from Serie A with him to the Premier League, so the two players swapping clubs could suit all parties if a deal can be agreed.

