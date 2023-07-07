Bournemouth set to make opening bid for Inter Milan star

Reports suggest that Bournemouth is contemplating making an opening bid for Robin Gosens, who is currently playing for Inter Milan.

Gosens, a highly sought-after player, has been attracting attention from several top clubs due to his exceptional performances in recent seasons including Bundesliga duo Union Berlin and Wolfsburg.

Bournemouth’s interest in Gosens highlights their ambition to strengthen their squad and make a statement in their quest for promotion or sustained success. The left-back’s attacking prowess, defensive solidity, and versatility have made him a standout performer, earning him accolades and recognition across Europe.

Securing Gosens’ signature would be a significant coup for Bournemouth, as it would add both quality and experience to their squad. Known for his marauding runs down the flank, excellent crossing ability, and a keen eye for goal, Gosens could significantly enhance Bournemouth’s attacking threat and provide a valuable outlet on the left-hand side.

