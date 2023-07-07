Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing striker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to a report from 90 Min, both clubs are keen on the 23-year-old Serbian international and Juventus are prepared to sell him this summer.

Apparently, the player has requested to leave this summer and manager Max Allegri has already sanctioned his departure. The Italian giants will look to recoup the €70 million they paid for the player.

Vlahovic scored 14 goals across all competitions last season and he would be a useful acquisition for both clubs.

Chelsea will have to bring in a quality striker after struggling to find the back of the net consistently last season.

Vlahovic has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he could sort out Chelsea’s goalscoring problems.

The Serbian has not been able to live up to the expectations of the Italian club and a fresh start would be ideal for him as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to bring in someone who can lead the line for them. Marcus Rashford is more suited to a wide role and the 25-year-old will also need more support in the attack.

Journalist Graeme Bailey claims that both Manchester United and Chelsea have spoken to the striker’s representatives regarding a summer move in recent months. It remains to be seen whether they are ready to shell out a premium for his services in the coming weeks.

Apparently, Chelsea want the Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen who scored 31 goals across all competitions last season. However, the 24-year-old is likely to cost a lot of money and Vlahovic has been identified as his alternative.