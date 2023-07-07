Edwin van der Sar airlifted to hospital after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage on holiday

On Friday afternoon, news broke that former Ajax general manager, Edwin van der Sar, had been airlifted to hospital after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage.

De Telegraaf noted that the former Man United goalkeeper had been on holiday in Croatia with his family and that the next 24 hours will be crucial to determine the ongoing health of the 52-year-old.

He will stay in intensive care for the time being as doctors look for signs of what may have caused the injury, effectively a bleed on the brain.

It hasn’t been long since the Dutchman decided to leave Ajax, with De Telegraaf quoting his words back in May: “I now need to distance myself, relax and do other things.”

What an awful shame, therefore, that he has suffered the cerebral haemorrhage doing just that.

More Stories / Latest News Mason Mount reveals reasons behind decision to leave Chelsea and join Man United West Ham name asking price Antonio after club director flies to London to complete deal Man United in talks to loan Mason Greenwood to surprise European club

Back in February of 2022, Ajax’s director of football for nearly 10 years, Marc Overmars, quit in disgrace after admitting to sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues over an extended period, per Sky Sports.

It’s believed that this situation caused a lot of stress for van der Sar personally, and De Telegraaf speculate that this may be part of the cause of the haemorrhage.

His family remain with him and the entire football family will be praying for his speedy recovery.