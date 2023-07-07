Great news for Leeds fans; Player tells the club he wants to stay put at Elland Road

With pre-season training having already started for the majority of the Leeds United squad, Daniel Farke will be getting to grips with exactly what characters he has to work with at the club.

In just a few weeks time, the Championship season will have begun and the work that has been put in from this point will be crucial in getting the Elland Road outfit off to a good start.

Farke’s brief is relatively simple in that he needs to get the club back up into the Premier League as quickly as practicable.

In order to do so he ideally needs to retain some of the club’s best playing staff, even if their true potential perhaps wasn’t shown during the 2022/23 campaign.

One player that has confirmed he wishes to stay at the club and help them in their promotion fight, according to Leeds Live, is Max Wober.

Farke needs leaders in his team. Players that are going to puff out their chests and stand tall and proud even when things seem to be going against them.

Wober did exactly that for the all whites last season, although it was to no avail in the end after a depressing final day relegation.

If the majority of players show the same commitment to Farke during these opening weeks of his tenure, he’ll not have too much to worry about. The issues will come if there happens to be an exodus for any number of reasons.