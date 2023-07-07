Joao Felix tops Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain wish list

Reports have emerged suggesting that Joao Felix does not want to return to Atletico Madrid for the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Spanish club in 2019 with high expectations, has reportedly expressed his desire for a fresh start elsewhere. The attacker’s situation, according to AS, is believed to have sparked the interest of Paris Saint-Germain.

Felix’s stint at Atletico Madrid has been a mixed bag, with flashes of brilliance but also periods of inconsistency. Consequently, shipped out on loan for the second half of last season to Chelsea, the Portugal international didn’t do enough to convince the Blues to pursue a permanent deal and that now only adds to the young forward’s motive to sound out a new challenge in order to get his career back on track.

Paris Saint-Germain, known for their ambitious transfers and star-studded squad, seem ready to offer Felix the opportunity he desires. However, a lot will depend on the futures of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar – both of whom are heavily linked with summer departures.

Adding fuel to the fire, the newly appointed manager of Paris Saint-Germain, Luis Enrique, is believed to be a keen admirer of Felix’s abilities. With Enrique’s tactical understanding and emphasis on attacking football, the prospect of working under the Spanish coach could be enticing for the former Chelsea loanee.

However, it remains to be seen how Atletico Madrid will respond to the situation. Given his undeniable talent and potential impact on the team, they may be reluctant to part ways with Felix. Negotiations between the two clubs could be complex, with financial considerations and player swaps potentially coming into play.