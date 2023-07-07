World-class PSG star wants Arsenal transfer over Liverpool

In the ever-enthralling world of football transfer rumours, one scenario that has captured the imaginations of fans worldwide is the prospect of Kylian Mbappe gracing the Premier League.

The French superstar has been heavily linked with a whole host of top European clubs ahead of what is looking increasingly likely to be his last 12 months at Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Real Madrid have always been viewed as the World Cup winner’s next destination, links to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have never fully gone away.

Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal?

However, according to a recent report from the Independent, should Mbappe opt to move to the Premier League, the club he prefers over all others is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

While Arsenal may not have experienced recent success on par with their glory days, their history, style of play, and passionate fan base still hold a unique charm, and Mbappe, known for his flair and technical prowess, apparently views the Gunners as the perfect platform to showcase his abilities.

Currently valued at an eye-watering £180 million (TM), it goes without saying that there are very few clubs able to prize the French captain away from Paris this summer. However, with his deal set to expire next year and Paris Saint-Germain’s hierarchy determined not to lose him for free, there could be some negotiations to be had.