Liverpool could look to raid Spanish outfit for talented young winger

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Real Betis winger Assane Diao.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 17-year-old winger has attracted the attention of Liverpool with his performances in the under-19 European Championship and it will be interesting to see if the Reds decide to come forward with a proposal to sign him.

Diao is highly rated at the Spanish club and he has a bright future ahead of him. Real Betis are fighting to keep him at the club for the long term.

He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Reds. Liverpool have done well to nurture talented young players under Jurgen Klopp and the 17-year-old could prove to be a key player for the Reds in the coming seasons.

Diao mostly operates on the left of the attack but he is versatile enough to play on the right flank as well.

Liverpool are already lacking in natural wingers with only Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz as their options. Signing the 17-year-old put proved to be a wise decision.

Although he is not ready to make his mark on the Premier League just yet, he could be a useful squad player the Reds could use him in the cup competitions.

A move to Liverpool could accelerate his development. Working under a top-class coach like Klopp will only help him improve as a player. Apparently, German club RB Leipzig are keen on signing the winger as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.