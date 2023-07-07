Man United include 20-year-old goalkeeper on list of alternatives

According to recent reports, renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United have added Urawa Reds goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to their shortlist as a potential backup option for the upcoming season.

Although the priority for the Red Devils remains securing the services of Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, with the club refusing to rule out the possibility of bringing in a lesser-known shot-stopper to provide cover, maybe even for David De Gea, Suzuki appears to be Erik Ten Hag’s choice of potential signings.

A talented shot-stopper currently plying his trade with Urawa Reds in the J1 League, Suzuki, 20, has obviously caught the attention of Manchester United’s scouts. The club is believed to be considering him as a reliable option to provide competition and cover for their first-choice goalkeeper – whoever that may be.

As the transfer window progresses, it will be intriguing to see whether Manchester United can secure the signing of their primary target, Onana, or if they turn to Suzuki as a capable alternative to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Since being promoted to Urawa Reds’ senior first team in 2019, Suzuki, who has just 12 months left on his contract, has kept 11 clean sheets in 28 games in all competitions.

