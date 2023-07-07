Man United keen to offload star as deal makeweight for Tottenham’s Harry Kane

The chances of Man United landing Harry Kane might be distant, but that’s not going to stop them trying it would appear.

Tottenham’s talisman is believed to want to finally leave White Hart Lane this summer, with Bayern Munich a potential destination.

However, Kane has always been a top target for Erik ten Hag, so it goes without saying that the Dutchman will consider all avenues when trying to land the centre-forward, even if it means getting creative.

The issue surrounding Kane’s entire situation would appear to begin and end with Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy.

He has a clear choice of either selling Kane now and bringing in a fee of around the £100m mark, or playing a high stakes game of poker and hope that the striker doesn’t decide to move for nothing at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Perhaps the one thing in Levy’s favour is Kane’s desire to overhaul Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goals record of 260.

According to The Independent, ten Hag is willing to offer England international, Jadon Sancho, as a makeweight in any deal to get Kane to Old Trafford.

Although the outlet also note that there’s been little feedback from Tottenham on the proposal, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s dead in the water.

You can never say never in football and if United can somehow find the right formula to tempt Levy, there is a possibility for the deal to go through.