Manchester United remain in the race for Randal Kolo Muani alongside PSG, Christian Falk shared in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

Despite that, Frankfurt have yet to receive a clear statement of intent from any interested party and are very much still planning for the future with the striker in mind.

“Frankfurt haven’t had a club come knocking for Randal Kolo Muani. Internally, they’ve analysed the player and looked at how they can make him better next season,”

“So you see, they’re still hoping that he’s going to stay. They analysed his runs and speed and think they can make him much better if he’s staying and perhaps earn a lot more money, also with a view to the European Championship in 2024, which they believe will raise his transfer value.

“But they know PSG are interested, as the French club knows that Kane wants to go to Bayern Munich and Osimhen is too expensive. So Paris is an option still but Manchester United are also on the table.”

The Frenchman enjoyed a productive 2022/23 campaign with the German outfit, registering 40 goal contributions (23 goals, 17 assists) in 46 games (across all competitions).

PSG’s interest in recruiting the 24-year-old is certainly on brand with their fresh approach of courting French nationals (as may also be observed with their pursuit of Xavi Simons).

With Kylian Mbappe’s future rather unclear as things stand and the threat of an exit looming, one may expect the Parc des Princes-based outfit to rapidly scale-up their interest in the near future.

Likewise, United’s clear reliance on Marcus Rashford for goals last term could very well push Erik ten Hag’s men into bolstering their forward line with the Frankfurt ace.

The presence of Champions League football at Old Trafford should certainly aid the Red Devils in that aim – provided they can meet the Eagles’ likely mouthwatering asking price.

Time is of the essence, of course, with Frankfurt evidently confident that Kolo Muani’s price-tag will soar should he remain for another season.