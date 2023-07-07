Manchester United are set to sign the Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

A report from Daily Mail claims that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the talented young goalkeeper since 2017 and they have now made a formal offer to sign him.

Suzuki is highly rated in Asia and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Red Devils.

Manchester United will need to bring in two goalkeepers this summer, especially if they sell Dean Henderson. The 26-year-old wants to leave the club in search of regular playing time and Suzuki could be his replacement.

For the first-choice goalkeeping spot, Manchester United are eyeing up a move for Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Manchester United will be an attractive proposition for the Japanese goalkeeper and the 20-year-old will look to showcase his qualities for the English club.

Manchester United have a proven track record of nurturing talented young players into established first-team stars and the Japanese goalkeeper will feel that he can fulfil his potential with the move to Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if he can force his way into Erik ten Hag’s first-team plans over the next few seasons.

Meanwhile, the report from Daily Mail claims that Manchester United have offered £5 million for the player which would make him the most expensive signing in the history of the Japanese league.