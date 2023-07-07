West Ham name asking price Antonio after club director flies to London to complete deal

Galatasaray chief Erden Timur recently made a trip to London with the intention of discussing a potential transfer deal for West Ham striker Michail Antonio.

The Turkish club has reportedly shown keen interest in acquiring the services of the talented forward, who has been an integral part of West Ham’s attacking prowess.

It is believed that West Ham has set a £6 million price tag on Antonio, which indicates their willingness to negotiate a deal. Galatasaray, known for their ambition and success in Turkish football, clearly see Antonio as a valuable addition to their squad, offering a blend of pace, power, and goal-scoring ability, even at the age of 33.

The meeting between Timur and West Ham’s officials marks the initial stages of negotiations, where both parties will likely explore the terms and conditions of a potential transfer. If successful, the move would not only provide Antonio with a fresh challenge in his career but also offer Galatasaray a significant boost in their quest for domestic and European success.