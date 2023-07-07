West Ham working on loan deal for Serie A midfielder including £16m option to buy

West Ham United are reportedly in talks with Juventus regarding the potential signing of Denis Zakaria.

The Swiss midfielder has emerged as a target for the Hammers as they prepare for the departure of Declan Rice, who is on the verge of joining Arsenal in a record-breaking deal worth around £105 million.

With Rice’s impending departure, West Ham are understandably keen to secure a suitable replacement, and following his time with Chelsea, albeit relatively unsuccessful, Zakaria has caught David Moyes’ attention.

The negotiations between West Ham and Juventus, which according to the Evening Standard accelerated on Thursday, are centred around a loan deal for the midfielder, with an option to buy for £16 million also included.

As talks progress with Juventus, with Rice set to bring in over £100 million, there is hope the Hammers could bring in another midfielder. Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, who is currently valued at £40 million and has up to five years left on his deal (TM), remains a top target.

