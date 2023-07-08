£100k-a-week Leeds player next through exit door after Robin Koch

Following their relegation to the Championship, Leeds were expecting to lose many of their main stars and it seems the next out of the exit door is their top scorer from the previous campaign Rodrigo Moreno.

The Spaniard bagged 15 goals and two assists across 35 appearances in all competitions last term and is a target for several clubs this summer, reports Football Insider.

The main contender for his signature seems to be Fulham as The Cottagers have been linked with the 32-year-old this week. The forward would be a good signing for the West London outfit but they must first shift current fringe forwards Carlos Vinicius and Rodrigo Muniz in order to make it happen.

The report states that a potential stumbling block for interested parties could be Rodrigo’s £100,000-a-week salary but should Leeds strike a deal with a club, the Whites will receive a good fee as the star is not out of contract until 2024.

Robin Koch departed Leeds for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan this summer and it looks likely that Rodrigo could follow.