Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for the Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

The 30-year-old could be on the move this summer and Fichajes claims that Partey could be an option for Manchester United.

The Red Devils could certainly use more reinforcements in the midfield and the Ghanaian could form a solid partnership with Casemiro at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s side.

The Arsenal star had an impressive campaign with the Gunners and he was crucial to their title chase. He has the ability to improve Manchester United as well.

Partey will add physicality and defensive cover to the Manchester United side. He is well-settled in the Premier League and he should be able to make an immediate impact.

Manchester United qualified for the Champions League last season and managed to win a domestic trophy as well. They will be looking to challenge for the league title this time around and someone like Partey would be a quality option to have.

The midfielder is at the peak of his powers right now and signings like him could turn Manchester United into genuine contenders.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are expected to complete a club-record deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United and it is fair to assume that the 24-year-old England international will be Partey’s replacement at the North London club.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are now prepared to sell their star midfielder to a direct rival.