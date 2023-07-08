Erik Ten Hag wants to give 20-year-old Man United star plenty of pre-season action

Manchester United’s pre-season begins against Leeds United on 12 July.

The Red Devils will travel to Oslo in Norway for their first warm-up fixture before moving on to Scotland and eventually the United States where games against Lyon, Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, RC Lens and Athletic Club will all take place before the start of the Premier League on 14 August.

With eight pre-season fixtures booked over the next month, it goes without saying that Erik Ten Hag will have to manage his squad as he looks to decide on his best team ahead of the new season.

And for one player, this summer’s pre-season tour is set to be an important phase in his career. According to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, winger Amad, 20, who enjoyed a very successful loan spell with Sunderland last season, is in line to feature heavily during his parent club’s tour.

Looking to play a big part in United’s upcoming campaign, the talented Ivorian will be hopeful he can rival the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho for a spot in his manager’s first-team plans.

Regardless of how Ten Hag lines the Red Devils up next season, fans will be delighted the side is blessed with such talented options. Competition for places at Old Trafford has not always been there in recent seasons, so for the club to now have multiple options across their front line will understandably excite supporters.