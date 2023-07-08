Borussia Dortmund working on two options to sign exciting Man United player

With the transfer window long since open and pre-season just around the corner, Man United and many other clubs will be looking to get deals done and dusted.

The last thing that any club really wants is to be approaching the start of the new season and still be in discussions with top targets.

It takes time to bed in new players, given that they need to get used to their new surroundings. If the move happens to be to the other end of the country or another country altogether, it’s clear that acclimatisation will be longer than moving across town.

There’s also the not so small matters of understanding what any new manager wants from them as well as the movements of fellow colleagues during attacking and defensive transitions.

Jadon Sancho

For Jadon Sancho the next few weeks are going to be crucial, because although Sky Sports Germany note his willingness to stay at Man United, it appears that he’s surplus to requirements for Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old England international has flattered to deceive at Old Trafford, and a move away might actually be beneficial for his career.

At Borussia Dortmund he enjoyed some of his best days, so it’s no surprise to understand that the Bundesliga outfit are looking at two ways to bring him back to the club.

Sky Sports Germany suggest that either a straight loan, or a loan with a low purchase option is of interest and, if Sancho sees that he’s out of favour during pre-season, then a late window switch might be perfect for all parties.