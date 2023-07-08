Chelsea reportedly keeping tabs on the Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.

The 29-year-old central defender could look to leave Manchester City this summer and a fee of around £30 million could be enough to secure his services.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Chelsea are keeping tabs on the player and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him.

Laporte has proven himself at Manchester City over the years and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the Blues.

Chelsea will see need to add more quality and depth at the back and Laporte would improve them immediately. The Blues recently sold Kalidou Koulibaly and sanctioned the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta as well.

The 29-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he should be able to ease into the side.

The Spanish international is versatile enough to open it as a central defender as well as a full-back. For the reported £30 million price tag he should prove to be a no-brainer for Chelsea.

?? #Juventus (since summer 2021) and #Chelsea are monitoring Aymeric #Laporte, confirmed. ? ??The ?? CB – whose contract expires in 2025 – could leave #ManCity during this transfer session. ? #MCFC ask for ~£30m to let him go. ?? #Transfers pic.twitter.com/qh6ZpLISgo — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 7, 2023

Laporte has helped Manchester City win multiple trophies during his time at the club. His experience, quality and winning mentality could all prove to be priceless acquisitions for chelsea.

The defender has been linked with a move away from the Premier League as well and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to pursue a different adventure this summer. He has already proven himself in English football and he might feel that the time is right for him to move on to another European league.