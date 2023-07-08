Chelsea reject latest bid from European giants for €45m star

Chelsea are believed to have rejected Inter Milan’s latest bid for Romelu Lukaku as the Blues seek a fee in the region of €45m for the Belgium striker.

That is according to The Athletic, who reports that the Champion League finalists are not even close to reaching the asking price Chelsea have put on the striker, which could be a problem as there are others in the race for the 30-year-old.

Lukaku is not expected to stay at Chelsea beyond this summer and Sky Sports are reporting that Juventus have now joined the race for the striker alongside Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

It is uncertain how much the two clubs are willing to pay for the Chelsea star but their presence in the race is a problem for Inter as they want to bring Lukaku back to the San Siro.

Lukaku spent last season on loan with Inter but his season did not go to plan as the 30-year-old experienced several injury issues throughout the first half of the campaign. However, things got better after the World Cup and the Belgium star finished up with 10 goals across 25 league matches.

Inter Milan feels like the right place for the Chelsea star to be and it remains to be seen if the Serie A club can get a deal done to bring the striker back to the San Siro as they now face serious competition from Juventus and Saudi Arabia.