Chelsea set to unveil unique new Premier League kit on Monday

The period between the end of one season and the beginning of the next isn’t just about players signing on at their new clubs, it’s also the time when fans get their first glimpse of their team’s new kits, and on Monday Chelsea’s unveiling will be with a difference.

It’s already been another busy transfer window for the Blues with a number of players leaving the club to help ensure that the west Londoners stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

Mauricio Pochettino has already begun his reign at Stamford Bridge and is beginning to get to know his players on the training pitch.

There’s no doubt that it will be a testing time for the Argentinian as he seeks to impose his will on a rapidly diminishing squad, and there needs to be a point soon when the outgoings stop so that the manager can reassess what players he has at his disposal and the type of signings he will still require Todd Boehly to underwrite.

It’s been a bit of a circus at the Bridge ever since the American took over at the club, and the news about their kit reveal is completely in keeping with the current chaos at Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mail, almost uniquely for a Premier League club in this day and age – and unique for 2023/24, the blue shirt will unveiled without a sponsor.

Last season, Nottingham Forest played without a kit sponsor but they will wear the logo of the UK for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, during the upcoming season according to The Athletic (subscription required).

Chelsea’s problems appear to have come about because of a supporter backlash to an agreement with betting company, Stake, which has forced the club to back track.

It isn’t clear when, or if, the west Londoners will be able to find an alternative before the start of the new campaign, and it remains to be seen if supporters will initially be able to buy their shirts free of a sponsor logo.