David de Gea announces Man United exit after 12 years with emotional message

David de Gea has announced his departure from Manchester United after spending the last 12 years at the club.

The 32-year-old’s contract at Old Trafford expired at the end of June after the club reportedly agreed a new deal with the goalkeeper, but the Premier League giants backed out of the agreement as they pursue Inter Milan shot-stopper Andre Onana.

De Gea was a liability for Erik ten Hag last season as the Spanish goalkeeper made some high-profile errors and it was only a matter of time before the Dutch coach moved on from the Man United legend.

However, it must not be forgotten how good De Gea has been for United over the years having made 545 appearances for the Manchester club with 190 clean sheets – both club records for a goalkeeper.

Whilst the 32-year-old’s personal honours include two Premier League Golden Glove awards, a record four Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards (voted by fans), and four Player’s Player of the Year awards.

Forever a United legend. Thank you for everything, @D_DeGea ??#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2023

David de Gea sends emotional message to Man United fans

De Gea took to Instagram to announce his Man United exit and send an emotional message to fans of the Premier League giants.

The 32-year-old wrote: “I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.

“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

“Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.

“Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all.”